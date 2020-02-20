Irish leader Varadkar to resign, as parliament fails to find new leader

(CNN) Irish leader Leo Varadkar has told parliament that he will resign on Thursday night, after suffering a crushing defeat in a parliamentary vote. No clear successor has emerged from the process to lead the country.

Varadkar said he would stay on as caretaker leader after he tenders his resignation to Irish President Michael D. Higgins.

Ireland had been in political deadlock since general elections on February 8 ended with no single party winning a mandate to govern. On Thursday, newly elected representatives in parliament voted on candidates for the next taoiseach, equivalent to a prime minister.

The winner would have needed 80 votes to take the top seat.

Incumbent Varadkar won just 36, with support from all lawmakers in his own party Fine Gael, plus one more. Fine Gael currently leads a minority government propped up in a confidence-and-supply arrangement with republican party Fianna Fáil.

