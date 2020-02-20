CNN 10 - February 21, 2020

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news
February 21, 2020
Shipping and toys: These are two of the global industries that are now feeling the impact of a new coronavirus outbreak in China. From there, we're taking you to the Alps, where two tunnels are expected to significantly cut train travel time in Europe. And a hotel in Asia's "Golden Triangle" gives guests the opportunity to sleep near rescued elephants.
WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ
1. What is the capital of China, where desolate shopping malls, empty restaurants, and health checkpoints underscore the fears over a widespread coronavirus outbreak?
2. What kind of insect has appeared in swarms over East Africa, consuming crops and causing concerns that a severe food shortage could occur in the months ahead?
3. What kind of object, which dates back to the 1950s, was recently discovered at an Ohio middle school, giving a time capsule's glimpse into the life of its owner?
4. A storm named Dennis, which was a "bomb cyclone," recently caused widespread flooding in what nation?
5. What U.S. company recently announced that it would close 125 department stores over the next three years as it tries to save money and adapt to changing shopping habits?
6. On Thursday's show, we reported that NASA was funding proposals for missions involving three planets (including some of their moons). Name two of these planets.
7. For political, religious, and personal reasons, many of the statues of ancient Egypt were vandalized over the millennia. What part of these figures was often targeted?
8. Name America's largest retail company, which expects a strong year despite disappointing holiday season sales in 2019.
9. Name the biggest container shipping company in the world, which is seeing decreased demand for shipping as a side effect of the coronavirus outbreak in China.
10. In which mountain chain are the Ceneri Base Tunnel and the Gotthard Base Tunnel expected to significantly reduce train travel times in Europe?
TRANSCRIPT
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Thank you for using CNN 10