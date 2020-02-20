CNN 10 - February 21, 2020

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 21, 2020

Shipping and toys: These are two of the global industries that are now feeling the impact of a new coronavirus outbreak in China. From there, we're taking you to the Alps, where two tunnels are expected to significantly cut train travel time in Europe. And a hotel in Asia's "Golden Triangle" gives guests the opportunity to sleep near rescued elephants.

1. What is the capital of China, where desolate shopping malls, empty restaurants, and health checkpoints underscore the fears over a widespread coronavirus outbreak?

2. What kind of insect has appeared in swarms over East Africa, consuming crops and causing concerns that a severe food shortage could occur in the months ahead?

