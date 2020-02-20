Shop gear for next winter at Sorel's End of Season Sale

The end of any season is the best time to stock up on styles for next year. As we bid winter adieu, Sorel is ramping up its End of Season Sale with additional inventory, including boots, sneakers and slippers.

Over 230 items, from snow boots to everyday booties, are up to 40% off, so you can finish out the winter season in style. The sale ends February 27, but winter will likely last longer in a lot of places, so you can still wear many of these styles now. Check out our top picks from this Sorel blowout, since prices — and temperatures — won't be this low for long.

Joan of Arctic Boot ($119.98, originally $200; sorel.com)

Snag a discounted pair of Sorel's most iconic boots to keep your feet warm on those snowy days.

Kinetic Sneak ($83.98, originally $140; sorel.com)

The Kinetic Sneak is a futuristic take on a streetwear-inspired sneaker. Take your weekend look to the next level for less.

Emelie Zip Bootie ($89.98, originally $150; sorel.com)

A perfect shoe for any occasion, this bootie is waterproof to keep your feet dry on rainy days.

Nakiska Slipper II ($44.98, originally $75; sorel.com)

Cozy up with the Nakiska slipper. Perfect for those staycations or quick walks to the mailbox.

Atlis Axe Boot ($142.90, originally $190; sorel.com)

This best-selling boot is designed for the rainy season, and it's selling out fast. Currently, it's only available in sizes 8, 9 and 11.

Ace Chelsea Boot ($142.90, originally $190; sorel.com)

A waterproof Chelsea boot that's stylish and versatile enough for any occasion? Yes, please!

Men's Caribou Boot ($95.98, originally $160; sorel.com)

Available in Bruno, Dark Stone and Buff, this Sorel boot is designed to insulate your foot in snowy conditions.

Falcon Ridge II Slipper ($52.90, originally $70; sorel.com)

Thanks to a wool and polyester lining, you'll feel like you're walking on a cloud with the Falcon Ridge II slipper.

Youth Flurry Boot ($35.98, originally $60; sorel.com)

The Youth Flurry boot keeps kids' feet protected in harsh weather and comes in an array of fun colors.

Toddler Snow Commander ($29.98, originally $50; sorel.com)

Keep the little ones warm and cozy in the snow with a boot featuring a soft fleece lining.

Youth Out N' About Conquest Boot ($59.90, originally $80; sorel.com)

Be prepared for cold, wet weather no matter what with this ultra cool Out N' About boot.

Disney x Sorel Children's Whitney Short Frozen 2 Boot - Anna Edition ($44.98, originally $75; sorel.com)

Your tot will feel like Disney royalty in this "Frozen 2"-inspired shoe.

