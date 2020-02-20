Lego's impressive new Mandalorian sets are available to preorder now

The time has come for more Baby Yoda (aka The Child) merch. It's been a few months since we met our favorite 50-year-old, but Disney is moving full speed ahead with new products. And there are finally more Lego sets in the works, including one that has a Baby Yoda Minifigure (a really tiny one).

Lego "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" The Razor Crest will launch on September 1 as a 1,023-piece set, complete with five Minifigures. You can lock in your preorder now for $129.99 at Amazon.com, and this item is eligible for Prime shipping.

The Razor Crest is, of course, The Mandalorian's trusty ship, and Lego really paid attention to the details. It measures in at 5.5 inches tall, 15 inches long and 11 inches wide. It's complete with an elevated cockpit, in which both Mando and The Child can comfortably sit, along with two turret blasters in the front, landing gear down below and sides that open. You'll find the main thruster engines on both sides.

It's an impressive set, and if you're a fan of the show, you might not be able to resist buying it just for The Child Minifigure.

But this isn't the only Lego set themed after the show. There are a new pair of Brickheadz coming to town — essentially collectible figures of your favorite characters, made from bricks.

For $19.99 you can get Lego BrickHeadz The Mandalorian and The Child. It's up for preorder right now and will ship on August 1. As with the mini-figures, there isn't a size difference between The Mandalorian and The Child. Each BrickHead will measure 3 inches tall, and it will take 295 pieces to build both of them. And yes, Baby Yoda is hanging out in his pod.

If you can't wait until August to get your Lego The Mandalorian action on, you can get the AT-ST Raider Set for $39.99 on Amazon.com. This includes the walker from the show, which you can construct using 540 pieces. Plus you'll score four mini-figures, including The Mandalorian and Cara Dune.

