This animatronic Baby Yoda is seriously impressive and up for preorder now

We've already seen an incredibly lifelike $350 figure of The Child from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and we've seen countless plush versions of the beloved and affectionately nicknamed Baby Yoda. But Hasbro and Disney are stepping up the game with an animatronic version of The Child that moves and coos.

The Child Animontronic Edition will launch this Fall according to Hasbro, and preorders from Amazon.com for $59.99 estimate a December 15 delivery. And it's really like your own walking and talking Baby Yoda. The Child is powered by two AAA batteries (which are included in the box) and has speakers inside so you can hear him babbling like a baby. Since his arms move, you'll be able to really see The Force in action.

In total, The Child has more than 25 sounds and motion combinations that come from The Mandalorian. Eyes will open and close, ears will perk, and the arms and head will move.

I got to see The Child Animatronic Edition in action recently, and it's really impressive, especially the Force movement. He closes his eyes, stretches his arms and gives a deep sigh. You can tell that he's using all he's got, as we saw in action in The Mandalorian. He'll also ease on throughout the day with thoughtful gestures and sweet coos. Plus with sensors on board, he can react to movement, and when you set him down for a nap, he'll close his eyes and take a Force nap.

For the price, you're getting a lot of value and a seriously impressive toy. The Child Animatronic Edition is joining a plethora of other Baby Yoda offerings from Hasbro, including The Child Talking Plush Toy, which will launch in the spring for $24.99 and is up for preorder now. This version of The Child measures 7.5 inches and includes a bowl for soup and a frog.

For those who want a posable figure can, there's a 6.5-inch figure from $19.99 from Hasbro or the cute 2.2-inch collectible series. And if you're looking for The Mandalorian's ship, Lego's version of the Razor Crest will launch this fall for $129.99. Plus check out our other Baby Yoda finds.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.