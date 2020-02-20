No need to share this refurb Bird electric scooter, now on sale at Amazon

Forget about e-scooter sharing; get one of your own with this 24-hour deal on a refurbished Bird ES1-300 Electric Scooter, now on sale for about $290.

Refurb Bird ES1-300 Electric Scooter ($289.99, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

With 300 watts of nominal engine power and 700 watts of max power, this model tops out at 15.5 mph and can cover 15.5 miles on a single charge. Plus, the scooter features a digital LED display and electrical and mechanical braking systems for optimal control. This Bird itself weighs just 27.6 pounds — so toting it around town shouldn't be too much trouble — while its maximum payload is 220 pounds.

Because this is a refurbished item, it's backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee. Per Amazon, a Renewed supplier performs a full diagnostic test, replaces any defective parts and cleans the product. The product, which should have minimal to no signs of wear, is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if it does not work as expected.

Now, it's no secret that e-scooters have had their share of controversy, so if you opt to hop on this Bird, be sure to abide by the laws of the city you're in, and take measures to ensure your personal safety. (Wear a helmet! Don't let kids under 18 ride!) More information about the state of e-scooters internationally can be found here.

These Birds will surely start flying off the shelves soon. Delete that scooter sharing app, and take advantage of this one-day Bird deal ASAP. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.