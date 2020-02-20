The best dry shampoos, according to celebrity hairstylists

If a hair routine that takes longer than 10 minutes seems too tedious for you, let us introduce you to our favorite beauty secret weapon: dry shampoo.

A lifesaver in the morning or after the gym, you can use dry shampoo anytime your hair feels greasy or when you want to add texture to your strands, explains Adir Abergel, hairstylist to Saoirse Ronan, Anne Hathaway and Kirsten Dunst. "Dry shampoo works wonderfully on bangs that need a refresh, on anything that has gotten a little flat, after the gym and in between blowouts," he says.

Though it's one of the most life-changing beauty products we have, it can be hard to find the right dry shampoo for you and your hair type. To help, we asked Abergel, along with the hairstylists to celebs like Mariah Carey, Priyanka Chopra and Gabrielle Union, to reveal their all-time favorite dry shampoos that they keep on hand in their professional kits.

Ahead are 18 of our favorite dry shampoos to ensure you have a good hair day, no matter how little styling time you have to spare. They range from a drugstore option that costs less than $7, to a luxe find that received major snaps from three hairstylists, with one promising it "will visibly clean your locks."

Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo ($25; amazon.com)

Carla Gentry Osorio, the hairstylist to Kerry Washington and Jada Pinkett Smith, is a fan of Amika Dry Shampoo, a talc-free option to absorb oils. "It doesn't leave a white residue and is free of sulfates, parabens and phthalates," she says. "It's safe for color-treated, Brazilian-treated and keratin-treated hair."

_______________________________________________________________________________

DPHue Apple Cider Vinegar Dry Shampoo ($23; ulta.com)

"DPHue Apple Cider Vinegar Dry Shampoo is amazing because your scalp is actually getting cleansed as the powder absorbs the oil," says Larry Sims, hairstylist to Gabrielle Union, Zendaya and Danai Gurira. Apple cider vinegar has antimicrobial properties, and the lavender extract found in this formula helps to soothe your tired scalp.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Lafe's Dry Shampoo ($7.75; amazon.com)

"Lafe's Dry Shampoo in black is environmentally safe with organic ingredients from the Earth that enhance the shine and health of your hair while absorbing unwanted dirt and oil," explains Sims. Whether you're a blonde, brunette or redhead or have raven locks, the brand's got you covered with options that blend in with your hair color.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo ($26; sephora.com)

"Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo is great because it comes in different tones, and it doesn't leave white residue on your hair, and it doesn't dry it out," says Sims. Zateesha Barbour, hairstylist to singer Jorja Smith, likes to use the light tones option on blond hair. "It has a very subtle violet tone to revitalize the appearance of dull blond hair, UV protection, and is infused with argan oil for a silky finish," she says.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Kevin Murphy Fresh Hair Dry Cleaning Spray ($33.22; amazon.com)

"I love this product because it is amazingly light and airy, especially for darker colored hair, because it doesn't leave a chalky veil," says Barbour. "I love the fresh citrus fragrance, and it's cruelty-free as well." Throw this dry shampoo into your gym bag to help make your post-workout routine a breeze.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Paul Mitchell Dry Wash Shampoo ($22; amazon.com)

"The superfine mist and velvet finish makes this product a dream to use," says Barbour. "A little goes a long way; you can blast through the length of your hair as well as the roots to revive your blow-dry." The colorless formula won't leave behind pesky white flakes, and it's easy to brush through your hair.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Virtue Refresh Dry Shampoo ($32; sephora.com)

"It's incredibly lightweight, it doesn't leave a residue on dark hair, and it absorbs oil better than any other dry shampoo I've experienced," says Abergel, who is also creative director at Virtue Labs. "Also, the scent is super clean and fresh and it smells amazing." The vegan dry shampoo contains tapioca starch to absorb excess oil, while kaolin clay can help keep hair clean.

Pro tip: If you have oily hair, mist your dry shampoo onto your strands before you curl your hair, says Abergel. If you prefer an effortlessly cool look, then apply the dry shampoo after you curl your hair.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk ($20; sephora.com)

"I rely on dry shampoo probably more than actual shampoo, so this is really my area," says Clariss Rubenstein, hairstylist to Gemma Chan, Alison Brie and Mindy Kaling. She's a fan of Klorane's dry shampoo because "it soaks up all the oil with almost no residue. For a dry shampoo, leaving no residue is a big ask, and Klorane delivers."

Hairstylist David von Cannon, who works with Priyanka Chopra, Reese Witherspoon, Isla Fisher and Justin Theroux, calls this option his "go-to dry shampoo to leave hair fresh and with added volume."

Pro tip: "I like to spray the product directly onto a paddle brush and then brush through the hair, roots to ends. This will transform even the greasiest locks into a clean and refreshed look," explains Clayton Hawkins, hairstylist to Elizabeth Olsen, Dakota Johnson and Emma Roberts.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Batiste Dry Shampoo ($6.49; target.com)

"It is a great product and does exactly what you need a dry shampoo to do: gets rid of oil, and wakes your hair up with a little lift," says Rubenstein. Both she and von Cannon are fans of the different scents offered.

"Batiste is great because it works very well at refreshing a hairstyle and absorbing excess oil," von Cannon says. "It is accessible to almost anyone as it is a lower price point and can be found at most drug stores and mass-market retailers throughout the country."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo ($46; dermstore.com)

Von Cannon loves the scent of this dry shampoo and calls it "a great dry shampoo at a higher price point that leaves hair refreshed and smelling great all day." Kylee Heath, hairstylist to Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Rachel McAdams, notes: "The powder it sprays has great absorbency, it's easy to use and it gives the hair a little added texture, which is a bonus."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo ($24; sephora.com)

"This dry shampoo soaks up the oil while leaving no white residue, so it is great for darker hair," says Heath. "I love the smell as well — not too strong, but fresh and perfect."

After you mist your hair, be sure to wait 30 seconds to let the product activate before you brush it out and style your hair. Miles Jeffries, hairstylist to Mariah Carey and Erika Jayne, is also a fan of this dry shampoo and says it works for all hair textures.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bumble and Bumble Prêt-à-Powder ($28; sephora.com)

If you're not a fan of aerosol products, then consider Bumble and Bumble Prêt-à-Powder to revive your fine and oily hair. "Clients love this product because it's a three-in-one: volume, texture and dry shampoo," says Jeffries. Sprinkle a little bit on your roots like a salt shaker, let it soak in for a couple of minutes.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Psssst! Dry Shampoo ($6.99; ulta.com)

"This works just as well as some salon brands at a fraction of the price and is for people who can't live without dry shampoo," says Jeffries. He's also a fan of the cruelty-free formula, which contains cloudberry for smoothness and chia seeds to add shine and volume to the hair.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Kristin Ess Style Reviving Dry Shampoo ($14; target.com)

"This product smells amazing, and it really absorbs oils without leaving a chalky white residue," says Scott King, who works with Kate Beckinsale, Lisa Rinna and Ashlee Simpson Ross.

The cruelty-free formula has Zip-Up Technology, a proprietary blend that helps smooth the look of damaged strands and protects your dye job from fading.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Rene Furterer Naturia Dry Shampoo ($28; dermstore.com)

If your locks need some major volume, you're in luck. "This dry shampoo works well on the finest of hair and adds a lot of volume with no residue," explains King. Argilla clay powder helps to soak up excess oil and the blend of caraway, peppermint and basil oils gives it a mild scent.

_______________________________________________________________________________

IGK First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo ($27; sephora.com)

King is also a fan of the three dry shampoos from IGK, but we suggest First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo when you've gone a little too long without shampooing your hair or if you tend to sweat profusely. "It is heavy-duty and helps in between washes while absorbing oil and sweat and even has a cooling effect on the scalp," says King.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sam McKnight Lazy Girl Dry Shampoo ($27.50; net-a-porter.com)

The product name says it all. On days when you're just too busy to go through your usual hair care routine, mist the Sam McKnight Lazy Girl Dry Shampoo about 10 inches away from your roots. Let it sit for about 60 seconds before styling. "This dry shampoo is great for blond hair but is also strong, making it great for greasy hair too," says Shukeel Murtaza, hairstylist for Ellie Goulding, Laura Haddock and Kehlani.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.