Two dead after train derails outside Melbourne

Brisbane, Australia (CNN) Two people have died and several more are injured after a train traveling from Sydney to Melbourne derailed in Victoria, Australia on Thursday evening.

Paramedics were assessing several passengers and have airlifted one person to a hospital in Melbourne, after being called to the scene at 7:45 p.m. local time.

The derailment occurred near the town of Wallan, about 45 kilometers north of Melbourne's Central Business District. There were around 160 people on board, according to operator NSW TrainLink South.

At least four carriages derailed and the locomotive turned on its side, Keith Pakenham of Country Fire Authority, Victoria told CNN. "It's done some significant damage to the rail line, " he said.

Passengers posted images on social media showing the carriages twisted and partially overturned amongst trees on the side of the tracks.

