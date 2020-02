(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- Longtime Trump friend Roger Stone has been sentenced to 40 months in prison in a case that saw several prosecutors quit and roiled the Justice Department

-- Prosecutors have named the suspect in a shooting rampage that killed nine people in the German city of Hanau.

-- Michael Bloomberg's billions got him onto the debate stage -- but did nothing to spare him from the barrage he faced Wednesday night.

-- Two former Diamond Princess passengers have died from coronavirus , as the remaining tourists continue disembarking from the cruise ship.