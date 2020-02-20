(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- Longtime Trump friend Roger Stone has been sentenced to 40 months in prison in a case that saw several prosecutors quit and roiled the Justice Department
-- Prosecutors have named the suspect in a shooting rampage that killed nine people in the German city of Hanau.
-- Michael Bloomberg's billions got him onto the debate stage -- but did nothing to spare him from the barrage he faced Wednesday night.
-- Two former Diamond Princess passengers have died from coronavirus, as the remaining tourists continue disembarking from the cruise ship.
-- Stocks keep reaching record highs. But Goldman Sachs warns of a market correction.
-- Check your kid's water bottle. Contigo says 5.7 million of its water bottles should be discarded due to a choking hazard.
-- Bundle up: A winter storm could bring black ice and accumulating snow across the South.
-- Today is "National Love Your Pet Day," so be sure to give Fido some good head rubs when you get home.
-- This hologram of Whitney Houston is creeping people out.