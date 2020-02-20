Dutch government returns stolen 18th-century 'precious crown' to Ethiopia

(CNN) The Dutch government returned a stolen ceremonial crown to the Ethiopian government Thursday.

The 18th-century crown, which has great religious significance, went missing from a church in Ethiopia 21 years ago, the Dutch government said in a statement.

said in a Sirak Asfaw, a Dutch national of Ethiopian origin who emigrated to the Netherlands in the late 1970s,said in a video recording that the crown "came into his hands" in 1998.

Asfaw, a former refugee, told the AFP in an interview that he found the crown in a suitcase left behind by a guest to his apartment.

However, he kept the priceless object hidden for 21 years.

