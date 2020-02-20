Dutch government returns stolen 18th-century 'precious crown' to Ethiopia

(CNN) The Dutch government returned a stolen ceremonial crown to the Ethiopian government Thursday.

The 18th-century crown, which has great religious significance, went missing from a church in Ethiopia 21 years ago, the Dutch government said in a statement.

Sirak Asfaw, an Ethiopian who emigrated to the Netherlands in the late 1970s, found the artifact in his Rotterdam apartment in a visitor's bag.

He then approached the Dutch government to arrange for it to be returned to his home country.

Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed officially received the artifact on Thursday and thanked the Dutch government for bringing the "precious crown" home at an event attended by Asfaw and Sigrid Kaag, Netherlands foreign trade and development cooperation minister.