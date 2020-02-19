Ex-Temple University fraternity president convicted of attempted sexual assault after victim testimony

(CNN) Former Temple University fraternity president Ari Goldstein was convicted Tuesday for his role in an attempted sexual assault of another student -- one of two incidents presented to the jury.

After a three-day long trial and two days of jury deliberations, the 23-year-old former Alpha Epsilon Pi president was found guilty of attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, attempted sexual assault and indecent assault of a female complainant, who was a student at the time of the assault, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said.

"This verdict is a triumph for a society that is increasingly trying to ensure justice for victims of sexual assault and rape," District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement Tuesday.

The jury did not convict Goldstein on charges involving a second female, who was also a student at the time of the reported incident, the office said.

"We all owe a special thanks to the two courageous women who came forward and testified in this matter," Krasner said. "They showed special courage that ultimately will not only protect others from this defendant, but will protect others from a culture that tolerates rape and sexual assault in fraternities, in academia, and in society."

