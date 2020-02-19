Music video for 'Take On Me' hits one billion views on YouTube

(CNN) Iconic hit "Take On Me" has become only the second '80s music video to notch more than one billion views on YouTube.

The song was released by A-ha, a Norwegian pop trio, in 1985, and was added to YouTube in January 2010. In 2020, the video has been averaging about 480,000 views a day, YouTube told CNN.

The band announced the good news on its Twitter account, along with a new T-shirt to mark the occasion.

Take On Me has hit ONE BILLION views on YouTube! We couldn't have done this without you, our fans. In celebration of this milestone moment, we've made something special... — a-ha (@aha_com) February 18, 2020

In 1986, the video received six MTV Music Awards and was nominated for favorite pop/rock video at the American Music Awards.