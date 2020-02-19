A stuntwoman threatened her ex-husband and his wife in their driveway. He shot and killed her and her husband, police say

(CNN) Stuntwoman Cheryl D. Sanders and her husband were shot dead after they allegedly threatened her ex-husband and his wife in their driveway, police say.

Officers responded to reports of a double shooting on February 13 in Miami Township, Ohio, where they found the two dead outside the home of Sanders' ex-husband, the Greene County Sheriff's Office and the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney said.

Sanders and her husband, Robert R. Sanders, were North Carolina residents, the county prosecuting attorney said in a news release.

Cheryl Sanders was "a very prominent stunt person for the movies, a stunt double for several famous movie stars," Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer said.

Fischer said the residents of the Miami Township home where the shooting occurred told officers Robert Sanders came up to their car and displayed a gun as they pulled into their driveway last week.

