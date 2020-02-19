A company with rights to remove artifacts from the Titanic asks court to allow it to recover famous radio

(CNN) RMS Titanic Inc., a company that has exclusive rights to salvage artifacts from the Titanic, wants to retrieve the radio used to call for help after the ship hit an iceberg, according to documents filed in a Virginia federal court.

A hearing to discuss this matter is scheduled for Thursday, according to court documents.

The removal of the Marconi radio would require the company to remove a part of the historic ship's deckhouse to access the "silent room," an area with soundproof walls that housed the wireless radio.

The ship, which was deemed unsinkable before its April 1912 voyage, and its contents are now protected under the R.M.S. Titanic International Agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom.

RMS Titanic Inc. would need to obtain federal court approval to work inside the hull of the ship and remove the rust-covered radio, officials say.

