NASCAR driver Ryan Newman released from hospital two days after terrifying crash

(CNN) NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was released from the hospital Wednesday, just two days after his terrifying crash Monday during the last lap of the Daytona 500.

Roush Fenway Racing tweeted a photo of Newman walking out of the hospital with his two daughters. Earlier in the day, the racing team posted a photo of Newman and his daughters in his hospital room along with a statement saying he was continuing to show great improvement.

"True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while playing with his two daughters," Roush Fenway Racing said in a statement

After he was extricated from his destroyed car, Newman was taken to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona where doctors indicated that he was in serious condition but did not have life-threatening injuries.