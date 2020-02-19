3 men were found dead near a cemetery in California. Sheriff says it 'was a message'

(CNN) The bodies of three men found dead near a cemetery in Southern California have been identified, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.

They were positively identified as Jaime Covarrubias Espindola, 50, Jose Maria Aguilar-Espejel, 38, and Rodrigo Aguilar-Espejel, 28, the sheriff's department said in a tweet on Tuesday.

All three were residents of the city of Perris, Sheriff Chad Bianco said in a news conference Tuesday.

The men are all believed to have been killed at the Perris Valley Cemetery, and police are looking into reports that the deaths might be gang or cartel related, Bianco said.

"Three people killed at the same time, that was a message for something," Bianco said. "It's certainly not the norm." The sheriff did not say how the men were killed, but said police are looking into why the men were there and who was with them.

