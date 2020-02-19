Class action lawsuit alleges Canadian businessman Peter Nygard sexually assaulted at least 10 women

(CNN) Global fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting 10 unnamed women and girls, some under the age of 18 at the time of the alleged incidents, according to new federal lawsuit.

The complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York last week, accuses the businessman of using his ties to the fashion industry to entice the young women with drugs, money and the lure of a successful modeling career.

The lawsuit also accuses Nygard of sex trafficking at Lyford Cay, a 150,000 square-foot compound he built in the 80s in the Bahamas. The suit alleges Nygard sexually assaulted most of the women when he lured them to the Cay for "pamper parties" that were attended by prominent political figures and law enforcement.

Some of his victims were held at one of his properties where they were not allowed to leave without his permission, and were forced "through a combination of fraud, coercion, psychological force and manipulation, and physical force" to perform sex acts, the lawsuit says. They were also forced to recruit new victims, the suit says.

Nygard also kept a database of potential victims through his company's corporate server that had information on more than 7,500 underage girls and women, the lawsuit alleges.

