Mexican tourist shot in the face by ICE agent in NY files federal lawsuit

(CNN) A Mexican municipal worker visiting his mother in New York endured a "horrific, life-altering trip" after being shot point-blank in the face by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, according to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday.

Erick Diaz Cruz, 26, was traveling with his girlfriend on tourist visas when he became embroiled in a confrontation between ICE agents and his mother's longtime partner earlier this month in Brooklyn. The suit was filed in the Eastern District of New York against an unnamed federal officer.

ICE declined comment on the pending litigation.

The agency has said two federal officers were "physically attacked" and had to be taken to a hospital February 6 after the arrest of Gaspar Avendaño-Hernandez -- identified by ICE as a twice-removed undocumented immigrant with a 2011 assault conviction.

The suit said Diaz Cruz rushed from his mother's home that morning to find two men in a confrontation with Avendaño-Hernandez.

