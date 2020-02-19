A one-man police department was disbanded. The chief left the town meeting in his underwear

(CNN) A small New Hampshire town's only lawman was let go Tuesday night. Richard Lee, the now-former Chief of Police of Croydon, was asked to turn in his patrol car and his uniform. He did - and then headed for the snowy walk home in only boots, a hat, and his underwear.

Lee says at the regular town meeting, the topic of the town's department came up unexpectedly.

"Out of nowhere the selectboard made a motion to disband the police department," he said. "I was told at that point that I had to turn my cruiser keys in, and supply them with my badges, uniform and (other equipment) immediately."

Lee said he was about finished undressing when one of the selectmen asked what he was doing. He told them "you said immediately, this is immediately."

"I told them 'see ya' and went out the door in my underwear."

Read More