Two women were found dead after a car plunged from a Miami ferry

(CNN) The bodies of two women who were in a vehicle that fell from a ferry Tuesday and sank in a shipping channel have been recovered, authorities said.

The women were identified as 63-year-old Emma Afra from Miami and 75-year-old Viviane Brahms from Harrison, New York, according to Miami-Dade police.

The two were in a Mercedes-Benz that fell from the Fisher Island Ferry into Government Cut around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Afra lived on Fisher Island and was well-known for her philanthropic work and in the Miami social scene, according to CNN affiliate WSVN

Aerial video from WSVN from Tuesday shows a ferry with an empty parking spot in Lane 1 and an apparently damaged tarp barrier no longer secured on one side to the wall of the ship.

