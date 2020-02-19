LeBron James criticizes MLB commissioner's handling of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal

(CNN) Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has joined the chorus of athletes speaking out against baseball commissioner Rob Manfred's handling of the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal , imploring him to "fix this."

"Listen here baseball commissioner listen to your players speaking today about how disgusted, mad, hurt, broken, etc etc about this. Literally the ball is in your court(or should I say field) and you need to fix this for the sake of Sports! #JustMyThoughtsComingFromASportsJunkieRegardlessMyOwnSportIPlay"

Employees for the Astros used a live game feed of the center field camera to decode sign sequences and then relayed that information to hitters. MLB, following a story that detailed allegations of the scheme in the sports news website The Athletic, investigated and released a report in January detailing the scheme.

Manfred suspended Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, who were subsequently fired by Astros owner Jim Crane. The Astros must forfeit the team's regular first- and second-round selections in the 2020 and 2021 drafts and pay a $5 million fine.

However, none of the players received any punishment from the league despite participating in the cheating, and there are no plans to strip the Astros of their 2017 World Series title.