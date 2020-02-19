Two former inmates helped fight forest fires while in prison. Now they've started their own forestry business

(CNN) Two former inmates did not want to let their time behind bars define them after prison, so after they were released, the pair started their own forestry company in New Mexico.

After spending three years in prison, Lawrence Jaramillo and fellow inmate Joshua Melendrez had the idea to take the training they got in the Los Lunas prison and apply that to a forestry and firefighting business, Jaramillo told CNN. All Around Forestry was born at the beginning of the year and is officially open for business.

"I would assume that there are people out there that frown upon it with us being ex-convicts, but we can't let that hold us back. We've got to just keep pushing forward," Jaramillo said.

The pair were low-level offenders who served their time and are now trying to make a difference in the world, he said.

From dreams to reality

