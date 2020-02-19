An 88-year-old crossing guard was struck and killed by a speeding car while protecting two children

(CNN) Bob Nill helped students safely cross the street outside of their school in Kansas City, Kansas, every morning for the past 5 years. The kids loved him.

But on Tuesday, Nill was struck and killed by a speeding black sedan. In his last moments, Nill saved the lives of two young boys who could have been struck too.

Cathy Fithian, principal at Christ the King Parish Catholic School, told CNN he must have seen the driver coming, and put his arm out and told the boys, aged 8 and 11, to stop.

"He loved the kids. He was very friendly to everyone he spoke with," Fithian said. "They lit up when they talked to him."

Officials took the driver and Nill to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, the Kansas City Police Department said in a news release.

