A 12-year-old was given a black doll with beads forming a noose around its neck at a Mardi Gras parade

(CNN) When a person gets called up to a float at a Mardi Gras parade, it's usually a sign they're about to get something special -- what seasoned paradegoers might call a "good throw."

But what one young girl at the Krewe of Nereids parade Sunday in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, got instead was something disturbing.

Nicole Fairconeture and her family gathered in front of their usual spot along the highway Sunday to watch the annual parade. As per family tradition, music was blasting, food was being served and family members were lined up to catch throws.

At one point during the parade, Fairconeture said a white man called her 12-year-old daughter up to a black float decorated with New Orleans Saints jerseys. The man said he had something for the girl, and handed her an item. Without looking too closely at what she had been handed, she started to run back across the road when the man called out to her again.

"That's you," Fairconeture said he told her daughter.

