Former rugby league player Rowan Baxter, wife and children killed in Brisbane car fire

(CNN) Ex-rugby league player Rowan Baxter, his wife and their three young children have died after he allegedly set alight their car in Brisbane, Australia.

Baxter, a former member of Auckland's New Zealand Warriors squad in Australia's National Rugby League (NRL), allegedly filled a gas can with fuel at a local service station, before dousing the car containing his wife and children, and setting it alight, according to multiple Australian news reports.

Police said in a statement they were called to a car fire about 8.30 a.m. local time Wednesday and three children aged six, four and three were found dead inside.