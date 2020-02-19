Former rugby league player Rowan Baxter, wife and children killed in Brisbane car fire

By Samantha Beech and George Ramsay, CNN

Updated 9:54 AM ET, Wed February 19, 2020

Former Australian rugby league player Rowan Baxter has been killed in a car fire in Brisbane along with his wife and three children.
(CNN)Ex-rugby league player Rowan Baxter, his wife and their three young children have died after he allegedly set alight their car in Brisbane, Australia.

Baxter, a former member of Auckland's New Zealand Warriors squad in Australia's National Rugby League (NRL), allegedly filled a gas can with fuel at a local service station, before dousing the car containing his wife and children, and setting it alight, according to multiple Australian news reports.
Police said in a statement they were called to a car fire about 8.30 a.m. local time Wednesday and three children aged six, four and three were found dead inside.
    Police work at the scene of a car fire in Brisbane, Australia, 19 February 2020, where five people died, including three young children