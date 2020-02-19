Former rugby league player Rowan Baxter, wife and children killed in Brisbane car fire

(CNN) Former rugby league player Rowan Baxter, his wife and their three young children have died after their car was allegedly set alight in Brisbane, Australia.

Baxter, who played for Auckland's New Zealand Warriors in Australia's National Rugby League (NRL), allegedly filled a gas can with fuel at a local service station, before dousing the car containing his wife and children, and setting it alight, according to multiple Australian news reports.

Police said in a statement they were called to a car fire about 8.30 a.m. local time Wednesday and three children aged six, four and three were found dead inside.

According to ABC News Australia, 42-year-old Baxter had self-inflicted stab wounds and got himself out of the car, but died at the scene.

