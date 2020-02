(CNN) At least eight people have been killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau, according to a statement by the Southeast Hesse Police.

The shootings occurred in two locations on Wednesday evening. A large police operation is underway to find suspects, the police said.

Police do not know who's behind the shootings and are asking the public for help. They didn't say if anyone was wounded.

Hanau is about 16 miles east of Frankfurt.