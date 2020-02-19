Rock out with an Alexa-enabled Marshall speaker for $189.99

Marshall is coming hot off the heels of announcing the Monitor II ANC headphones, but that doesn't mean the brand's iconic speakers aren't getting attention. Amazon's Gold Box is discounting the Acton II smart speaker to make it quite affordable. Today, you can get one for just $189.99, down from $299.99. That's 37% off the list price and is a savings of $110.

This smart speaker supports multi-room audio, allowing you to link compatible Marshall speakers. It's similar to how Sonos provides whole-home audio, which in our testing, has performed well. Two can create a powerful sound experience, but one Acton II still packs a punch.

It's powered by a 30-watt class D Amp woofer and two 15-watt class D tweeters. So yes, bass will be strong from the core woofer, but high and low tones will be cleanly heard, thanks to the tweeters. The result is a well-balanced sound experience with a considerably wide soundstage for its size (10.24 -inches by 5.91 inches).

The Acton II looks like a classic Marshall speaker or even stack, with the classic three knobs for control on top and a Marshall logo across the front of the speaker grille. Since this is a smart speaker with Alexa, there are far-field microphones hidden throughout the design.

You'll know when the voice assistant is listening, thanks to a row of LED lights on the bottom of the front grille. And you can ask Alexa anything you normally would, such as the weather or to hear your favorite song.

With the Marshall Voice app for Android and iOS, you'll be able to connect the Acton II to your Amazon account for Alexa, but you can also customize aspects of the speaker. Namely, you can pick from sound profiles or even use an equalizer to customize it to your liking. It's a nice touch and fits with the Marshall brand.

This deal on Acton II is live, but act swiftly to score this smart speaker for $189.99. It will return to its normal price of $299.99 at the end of today. Also, don't forget to check out CNN Coupons to score more deals and discounts.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.