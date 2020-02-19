cnn
Amazon is discounting Anker charging accessories for one day only

Jacob Krol, CNN Underscored
Wed February 19, 2020

When it comes to power bricks with multiple ports and cables that won't fray, Anker is a brand to rely on. And for one day only, Amazon is marking down some of our favorite Anker devices, from a two-pack of lightning cables to a 100-watt charger that can charge up to four devices at once.

The PowerPort Atom PD 4 packs an impressive amount of power delivery into a safe and relatively compact station, and you can buy it now for $69.99, a $30 savings from its usual $99.99 price. It features two USB Type-C ports and two USB Type-A ports, all of which are fast charging. This PowerPort Atom also intelligently charges the devices by only pushing out a safe amount of wattage to each device its connected to.

  • Anker PowerPort Atom PD 4 ($69.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Pair that 100-watt charger with a two-pack of 6-foot USB Type-C to Lightning cables for just $19.99, or pick up a two-pack Powerline III USB Type-A to Lightning 3-foot cables for $18.99. And for devices with USB Type-C (like an iPad, Macbook, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Z Flip or Pixel), get a pair of Powerline+ USB Type-A to USB Type-C braided red cables for $14.99.

  • Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning Cable, 6 ft, 2 pack ($19.99, originally $31.99; amazon.com)
  • Anker PowerLine III Lightning Cable, 3 ft, 2 pack ($18.99, originally $25.99; amazon.com)
  • Anker Powerline+ USB-C to USB-A 2.0 Cable, 10 ft, 2 pack ($14.99, originally $22.99; amazon.com)

Anker is also marking down a five-port USB wall charging hub, which comes in a sleek black color, features five USB Type-A ports and pushes out 51.5 watts. Even better, the top USB Type-A port is QuickCharge 3.0 enabled.

  • Anker PowerPort Speed 5 ($21.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Plus, three power strips are on sale, so all your devices can have access to an outlet:

  • Anker PowerStrip Pad ($24.99, originally $25.99; amazon.com)
  • Anker PowerPort Strip PD 6 ($34.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)
  • Anker PowerPort Strip 12 with 3 USB Ports ($23.79, originally $33.99; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.