Amazon is discounting Anker charging accessories for one day only

When it comes to power bricks with multiple ports and cables that won't fray, Anker is a brand to rely on. And for one day only, Amazon is marking down some of our favorite Anker devices, from a two-pack of lightning cables to a 100-watt charger that can charge up to four devices at once.

The PowerPort Atom PD 4 packs an impressive amount of power delivery into a safe and relatively compact station, and you can buy it now for $69.99, a $30 savings from its usual $99.99 price. It features two USB Type-C ports and two USB Type-A ports, all of which are fast charging. This PowerPort Atom also intelligently charges the devices by only pushing out a safe amount of wattage to each device its connected to.

Anker PowerPort Atom PD 4 ($69.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Pair that 100-watt charger with a two-pack of 6-foot USB Type-C to Lightning cables for just $19.99, or pick up a two-pack Powerline III USB Type-A to Lightning 3-foot cables for $18.99. And for devices with USB Type-C (like an iPad, Macbook, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Z Flip or Pixel), get a pair of Powerline+ USB Type-A to USB Type-C braided red cables for $14.99.

Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning Cable, 6 ft, 2 pack ($19.99, originally $31.99; amazon.com )

Anker PowerLine III Lightning Cable, 3 ft, 2 pack ($18.99, originally $25.99; amazon.com )

Anker Powerline+ USB-C to USB-A 2.0 Cable, 10 ft, 2 pack ($14.99, originally $22.99; amazon.com)

Anker is also marking down a five-port USB wall charging hub, which comes in a sleek black color, features five USB Type-A ports and pushes out 51.5 watts. Even better, the top USB Type-A port is QuickCharge 3.0 enabled.

Anker PowerPort Speed 5 ($21.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Plus, three power strips are on sale, so all your devices can have access to an outlet:

Anker PowerStrip Pad ($24.99, originally $25.99; amazon.com )

Anker PowerPort Strip PD 6 ($34.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com )

Anker PowerPort Strip 12 with 3 USB Ports ($23.79, originally $33.99; amazon.com)

