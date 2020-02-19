(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- John Rood, the Pentagon's top policy official, resigned at President Donald Trump's request.
-- The global death toll for coronavirus has exceeded 2,000 worldwide. Keep up with the latest here.
-- Andrew Yang, the former Democratic presidential candidate, is joining CNN as a political commentator.
-- Ex-pro rugby player Rowan Baxter, his wife and their children died after he allegedly set their car on fire.
-- Police arrested a third teen allegedly involved in the stabbing death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors.
-- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the UK later this month for their final round of official duties before they step down as senior members of the royal family.
-- Jenna Dewan and actor Steve Kazee are now engaged.