Colorado skier dies from asphyxiation by his coat on a chair lift

(CNN) A skier in Colorado died after his coat became wrapped around his head and neck on the chair lift, according to the company that operates the chair lift.

The 46-year-old man from New Jersey died in a "serious incident" on February 13, Vail Mountain said in the statement.

It began when the man boarded the Skyline Express lift on chair 37 in the Blue Sky Basin, the statement said. He then fell through an opening in the seat and was caught with his coat wrapped around his head and neck, according to CNN affiliate KMGH.

Reports indicate his chair was left in the upright position, which caused him to fall through when he sat, the station said.

His death was caused by positional asphyxia and has been ruled an accident, Coroner Kara Bettis told The Vail Daily.

