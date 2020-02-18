FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans resigns following allegations he used a racial slur in front of players

(CNN) Ron Jans, 61, resigned as head coach of FC Cincinnati Monday evening following an investigation by Major League Soccer for allegations that he made "extremely inappropriate comments."

The investigation stemmed from a claim Jans used a racial slur in front of players, according to CNN affiliate WCPO

CNN attempted to reach Jans but was unable to find a contact for him.

"As Major League Soccer's investigation unfolded and some themes emerged, Ron offered his resignation and we agreed that it was the best course of action for everyone involved with FC Cincinnati," club president Jeff Berding said in a statement

"We place the utmost importance on a strong culture within our club, beginning in our locker room, and that every person connected with FC Cincinnati feels valued, respected and trusted. Racial and cultural diversity is a major part of what makes the game of soccer so special, and we place the highest priority on respecting every person involved in our game. This includes absolutely everyone associated with our club, from our locker room and front office, all the way through to our fans," Berding said.

Read More