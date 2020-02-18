A pigeon that can't fly befriended a puppy that can't walk. Yes, it's as cute as it sounds

But stick them together, and the two will snuggle up as though they were members of the same litter -- or nest.

Their interspecies friendship has inspired scores of supporters to donate to the foundation. And the animals, Rogers said, make each other better.

Two rough beginnings

Herman was found over a year ago in a car dealership parking lot, where he sat on the pavement, unmoving, for three whole days. Eventually his rescuers realized the poor pigeon couldn't fly.

Neighboring wildlife rescues said he couldn't be rehabilitated and would need to be euthanized, so Rogers took care of him herself.

He now rests in a baby crib for some of the day, but she takes him outside daily to stimulate him.

Little Lundy, an infant chihuahua, is a new arrival. His breeders in South Carolina sent him to Rogers because he had trouble using his hind legs, a condition known as swimmers syndrome.

At just 6 ounces, he was small enough to fit in a shirt pocket. Rogers said she suspects Lundy's difficulty walking is due to damage to his teeny spinal cord.

When Lundy met Herman

The two were bound to meet eventually. Rogers set them together while attending to Lundy and saw the way the two snuggled up almost immediately -- Herman didn't peck, and Lundy didn't nibble.

Besties!

Rogers snapped some pictures of their cuddles. The "oohs" and "ahhs" followed soon after.

People from every corner of the world flooded Rogers' inbox with donations, messages of support and, naturally, pleas to adopt Lundy or the other cute pups in her care.