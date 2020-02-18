An Uber driver fired at passengers after an argument, New Orleans police say

(CNN) An Uber driver was arrested after he fired shots at passengers following an altercation, New Orleans police said Monday.

Ahmad Ahmad, the 53-year-old driver, picked up two passengers at a bar in downtown New Orleans Sunday and was asked to drive to Kenner, a nearby city in Jefferson Parish.

Ahmad allegedly took his passengers across the Mississippi River and they told him he was driving in the wrong direction, police said in a statement.

That's when an argument began.

He stopped the car, police said, and as the argument continued, one of the passengers ordered another Uber driver.

