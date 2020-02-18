Historic flood waters in Mississippi will recede later this week. But not before more rain could cause issues for thousands

(CNN) Historic flooding in Mississippi should begin to recede this week, but not before a flash flood warning could bring more rain for thousands of residents.

The Pearl River in Jackson crested on Monday at 36.67 feet -- the third highest crest on record -- leaving roads covered in water and hundreds of homes damaged.

The river's highest level on record is 43.3 feet, set in April 1979. The next highest level was 39.6 feet, set in May 1983.

Rains forecast through Tuesday night have parts of central Mississippi under a flash flood watch, according to the National Weather Service.

The Pearl River at Jackson is currently at 36.8 feet and is cresting as of around Noon today. Water levels will remain steady through Tuesday and begin to fall through the week. Continue to take precautions and always remember: Turn Around Don't Drown! #PearlFlood2020 #mswx pic.twitter.com/est7ILVMu5 — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) February 17, 2020

One to 2 inches of rain could be possible in some areas worsening flooding and inundating structures already plagued by high waters. Higher levels of rain are likely in a short period of time in Jackson, Magee and Philadelphia, the NWS said.

