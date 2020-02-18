A children's book written by LeBron James to be published in August

(CNN) LeBron James, long a dominant force on the basketball court, will now try his hand at writing children's books.

HarperCollins Publishers announced a two-book deal with the LeBron James Foundation on Tuesday. James' debut book is a picture book titled "I Promise." It is scheduled for release on August 11, 2020.

"Books have the ability to teach, inspire, and bring people together. That's why these books, and the opportunity to get children and parents reading together, mean so much to me," James said in a news release.

"Most importantly, we wanted to make sure these stories are ones that every single kid can see themselves in."

The picture book

