Fort Lauderdale is facing a $1.8 million fine after 206 million gallons of sewage was discharged into the city's waterways

(CNN) Over the last two and a half months, more than 206 million gallons of toxic sewage has spilled into Fort Lauderdale waterways. That's the equivalent of 312 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

And now, the state of Florida is saying enough is enough.

It has slapped Fort Lauderdale with a $1.8 million fine that the city is expected to pay by March 31, according to a letter sent to the city and obtained by CNN.

The issue first began in December 2019. Since then, the city's aging sewer pipes broke and discharged raw sewage seven times into multiple neighborhoods and tourist destinations.

The most recent spill was on January 30 when millions of gallons of sewage began spouting out of the pipes buried under Fort Lauderdale's George English Park, home to the city's famed George English Lake.

