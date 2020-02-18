Off-duty officers stop a robbery when a masked man intrudes on their date night

(CNN) Date night for two off-duty officers ended with them foiling a robbery at a restaurant chain in Kentucky.

Chase and Nicole McKeown are both police officers in Elizabethtown and have been married for six months.

The night started out normal when they went to Raising Cane's on Saturday, but things took a strange turn while they were eating dinner. A man came in wearing a mask and went up to the counter.

"I think we kind of both saw him at the same time," Nicole said during a news conference.

At first, she thought the man may be sick, given flu season, but soon realized the mask was for a less innocent reason, according to CNN affiliate WDRB.

Read More