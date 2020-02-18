A cat shot through the head with an arrow is recovering after surgery. His rescuers named him Cupid

(CNN) An orange tabby cat got a new lease on life and a name to go with it after veterinarians removed an arrow that someone had shot through his head.

Cupid, as the cat is now named, is on the road to recovery after a surgery at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington in West Virginia last weekend.

"We believe the arrow may have been there for up to a week," spokeswoman Chelsea Jones told CNN. She said the arrow had gone through the cat's head and lodged in his shoulder.

Cupid's journey to recovery

Rescuers in West Virginia rushed Cupid to a local animal hospital on February 14 after a woman in Hardy County, West Virginia, found him on her porch. Veterinarians there were able to give him pain medication, but weren't able to perform the surgery.

