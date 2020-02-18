A Georgia college student has been missing since Valentine's Day

(CNN) Authorities in Georgia have escalated the search for a missing Fort Valley State University who was last seen on Valentine's Day.

The search began Saturday when the family of 23-year-old Anitra Gunn reached out to police and said they had not heard from her for an "unusual amount of time," the Fort Valley Police Department said.

Her car was found later that day damaged with a torn bumper near her apartment inside Fort Valley city limits, Fort Valley Chief Lawrence Spurgeon told CNN.

Spurgeon said police are considering anyone in possession of Gunn's bumper "a person of interest" they would like to speak to.

A task force dedicated to the case was created on Monday, the Fort Valley Police Department and the Peach County Sheriff Department announced. The Peach County Drug Enforcement Unit and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are assisting both agencies in the ongoing investigation.

