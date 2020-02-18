Pillowcases full of snakes keep getting dumped outside a UK fire station

(CNN) Another 16 snakes have been dumped in pillowcases outside a UK fire station where 13 pythons were discovered just last week.

The latest haul of 15 corn snakes and a carpet python was found on Saturday in a bin behind Farringdon Fire Station in Sunderland, northeast England, according to a statement from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

The 16 snakes were taken to the vets and found to be in fairly good condition despite their ordeal, according to RSPCA inspector Heidi Cleaver.

This is the second time snakes have been found outside the fire station in the space of a few days.

The inspector said she "couldn't believe" more snakes had been found in the "exact same spot" as the 13 royal pythons who were discovered on Thursday. One of the snakes found last week has since died.

"We were in the midst of Storm Dennis at the weekend when these snakes, who need heat and light in order to survive, were left outside in the cold with just a pillowcase to contain them," said Cleaver.