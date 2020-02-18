Queen's nephew, Earl of Snowdon, and his wife Serena to divorce

London (CNN) Queen Elizabeth II's nephew, the Earl of Snowdon, has announced he is to divorce his wife after 26 years of marriage.

David Armstrong-Jones -- son of the late Princess Margaret -- and his wife Serena have "amicably agreed" to separate, a spokesman for the couple confirmed in a statement to CNN on Tuesday.

The earl, known professionally as David Linley, is 21st in line to the British throne, and the first royal in line who is not a direct descendant of the Queen.

He is best known as the founder of the luxury furniture store Linley.

