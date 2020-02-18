NICU nurse reunited with her patient from three decades ago while treating his son

(CNN) Little Zayne Caldwell's early arrival into this world led to a surprise reunification for his father and a nurse who cared for them both.

Zayne was born on January 30 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, 10 weeks before his expected due date.

"It came out of nowhere and I just started having contractions," Renata Freydin, Zayne's mother, told CNN. "He wasn't having any of it he wanted to come out."

Baby Zayne and his parents.

Freydin, 34, and her fiancé, David Caldwell, packed up their car and headed to the hospital -- the same hospital where Caldwell was born premature more than three decades ago.