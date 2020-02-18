Score a long-lasting Blink XT2 security camera and a Fire TV Stick for $99.99

There are lots of choices when it comes to security cameras, but you likely want one that fits within an existing smart home ecosystem that you're already using. If you're in the Alexa ecosystem, this deal on a Blink XT2 camera or two might get you hooked on home monitoring.

Currently, Amazon's Gold Box is bundling a Blink XT2 security camera with a Fire TV Stick. If you want multiple cameras, you can get two, three or five Blink XT2s and still score the Fire TV Stick. Plus, thanks to the integration with Blink and Amazon, you can stream live footage from the camera to the big screen.

Fire TV Stick with 1 Blink XTA Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera ($99.99, originally $139.95; amazon.com )

Blink cameras are pretty terrific, thanks to a no-frills setup. You don't need to recharge a battery pack or wire this into your home's electrical system. Rather the XT2 runs on two AA batteries, and it should run for around two years before you have to replace them. That can be two years of indoor or outdoor use, with constant live streams and even recording some important moments. Since these are user-replaceable batteries, you can put the Blink XT2 wherever you need another set of eyes. It could be along the side of a house, in a room, above the front door or even under a deck. Quite versatile indeed.

The XT2 sends the stream over your home's Wi-Fi network, and the view is from a 1080pHD lens with a 110-degree viewing angle. It also boasts night vision, a microphone for communication, an LED light, and a motion sensor, and it's IP65 water-resistant. There's a speaker on board so you can do two-way talk from a FireOS, iOS or Android device with the Blink app. You'll also use that companion app to set up the camera.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.