Score both a Blink XT2 security camera and a Fire TV Stick for $99.99

There are lots of choices when it comes to security cameras, but you likely want one that fits within the smart home ecosystem that you're already using. If you're in the Alexa ecosystem, this deal on a Blink XT2 camera might get you hooked on home monitoring.

Currently, Amazon's Gold Box is bundling a Blink XT2 security camera with a Fire TV Stick. Choose from bundles featuring two, three or five Blink XT2s. Plus, thanks to the integration with Blink and Amazon, you can stream live footage from the camera to the big screen.

Fire TV Stick with 1 Blink XTA Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera ($99.99, originally $139.95; amazon.com )

Fire TV Stick with 2 Blink XTA Indoor/Outdoor Security Cameras ($179.99, originally $219.98; amazon.com )

Fire TV Stick with 3 Blink XTA Indoor/Outdoor Security Cameras ($249.99, originally $289.98; amazon.com )

Fire TV Stick with 5 Blink XTA Indoor/Outdoor Security Cameras ($379.99, originally $419.98; amazon.com)

Blink cameras offer a no-frills setup; you don't need to recharge a battery pack or wire them into your home's electrical system. Rather the XT2 runs on two AA batteries, which should last for around two years before needing to be replaced, indoors and outdoors, with constant live streams and recording. Since users change the batteries themselves, the Blink XT2 can be set up anywhere — along the side of a house, in a room, above the front door or even under a deck.

The XT2's view is captured by a 1080pHD lens with a 110-degree viewing angle, and the stream is sent over your home's Wi-Fi network. It also boasts night vision, a microphone, an LED light, and a motion sensor, and it's IP65 water-resistant. Plus, a speaker allows for two-way communications from a FireOS, iOS or Android device with the Blink app. That companion app is also necessary for setup.

This deal wraps at the end of the day Tuesday, so act fast to score a Fire TV Stick with a Blink XT2 camera.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.