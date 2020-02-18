Expert-approved packing cubes that will change the way you travel

If you're not using packing cubes already, then let us introduce you to your new favorite on-the-go organizers.

Available in nylon, mesh and many other soft materials, packing cubes are essentially zippered pouches of differing sizes that allow you to organize the contents of your suitcase. They've become ubiquitous for all kinds of travelers, from business tycoon to beach-goer to backpacker.

"Packing cubes keep your luggage from becoming a mass of things to root through while you're traveling," says Amanda Wiss, founder of New York City-based home-organizing firm Urban Clarity. "Whether you are a painstaking packer planning weeks in advance, or you whip it all together at the last minute, after a day or two into the trip, keeping things organized and handy becomes a struggle. That's where packing cubes come in."

In addition to streamlining the process of packing, the little taskmasters help keep you organized during your stay. "Not only do they sectionalize your things, and keep them protected and clean," says Wiss, but they also "help provide a 'home' for every item, which is key for organizing any space."

While we're all deep into planning our spring break and summer trips, we've rounded up our favorite and expert-approved packing cubes across the internet, including picks from Away, eBags, J.Crew and Amazon, many of which get Wiss' stamp of approval.

Eagle Creek Pack-It Starter Set - Water-Resistant Packing Cubes ($31, originally $39.95; amazon.com)

These are especially useful for backpackers or vacationers, says Wiss, as they're soft, lightweight and water-resistant. Plus, just check out those adorable bears!

_______________________________________________________________________________

Hopsooken 5-Piece Packing Cubes Set ($19.99; amazon.com)

This value of a set includes two large cubes, which are particularly useful for packing bigger items of clothing and for longer trips.

_______________________________________________________________________________

EBags Medium Classic Packing Cubes - 3-Piece Set ($29.99; ebags.com)

One of Wiss' go-tos, eBags makes cubes that are "lightweight, inexpensive and sold on Amazon," Wiss says.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Away x Serena Williams The Insider Packing Cubes ($45; awaytravel.com)

"Away has a line of structured cubes that keep business and formal wear looking beautiful," Wiss says, and the travel brand's collab with Serena Williams is a sure ace.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Gonex Compression Packing Cubes Set, 4-Piece ($25.99; amazon.com)

Gonex makes super light cubes — they're a favorite of Urban Clarity customers, according to Wiss — and these compress to fit even more necessities (and create more efficient storage when you're not traveling).

_______________________________________________________________________________

Calpak Luggage Oh Joy! 5-Piece Packing Set ($39.97, originally $58; nordstromrack.com)

This set does, in fact, spark joy, with some meta Marie Kondo going on here.

_______________________________________________________________________________

InterDesign Packing Cubes (Set of 4) ($24.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Mesh paneling makes for a quick visual survey of contents, and the blue-pink palette is snappy.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Packing Cubes 7 Sets Travel Luggage Organizers ($16.99; amazon.com)

When life gives you a set of lemon-printed packing cubes — you know it's time to get more organized. And at a fantastic price (for seven pieces) to boot.

_______________________________________________________________________________

L.L.Bean Packing Cube Set ($49.95; llbean.com)

An appealing teal palette from a brand synonymous with quality, durability and functionality.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bon Bonito Traveling Packing Cubes ($11.99; walmart.com)

These are not only super cute, they're helpfully labeled to suggest the best contents to insert.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Timbuk2 Stack Cubes Packing Pouches ($49; nordstrom.com)

A sleek and streamlined option that looks more high-end.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Target Open Story 4-Piece Packing Cube Set ($29.99; target.com)

Target's launched its own branded luggage line, Open Story, including, yes, packing cubes, in some terrific earthy tones.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Paravel Packing Cubes Set of 3 ($55; jcrew.com)

Like most everything at J.Crew, we want to put these both in our suitcase and in heavy rotation in our lives. A new "view window" gives just a scant peek inside to distinguish contents from those in other cubes.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.