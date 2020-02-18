Chinese restaurants are losing business over coronavirus fears. An Australian social media campaign wants to change that

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 4:27 AM ET, Tue February 18, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: An empty restaurant stands in New York&#39;s Chinatown on February 13, 2020 in New York City. Gregg Bishop, commissioner of the Department of Small Business Services in New York, has said that revenues are down around 40% in Chinatown as fears continue over the coronavirus. There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in New York City and the city is urging people to visit Chinatown to shop and dine. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
(CNN)Chinese restaurants in Australia and elsewhere have been suffering for nearly two months, with many reporting a drop in business due to public fears over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Now, a social media campaign in Australia is urging communities to rally around their local Chinese restaurant, as authorities warn against the danger of misinformation and racialized stigma.
The campaign, launched this week by Australian political activist group GetUp!, encourages people to show their support by spreading the hashtag #IWillEatWithYou and pledging to support struggling Chinese businesses.
"Panic around the virus is unfairly impacting Chinese and Asian communities," the organization warned on its website. "If we don't take action, people will lose their jobs, and their livelihoods."