NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: An empty restaurant stands in New York's Chinatown on February 13, 2020 in New York City. Gregg Bishop, commissioner of the Department of Small Business Services in New York, has said that revenues are down around 40% in Chinatown as fears continue over the coronavirus. There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in New York City and the city is urging people to visit Chinatown to shop and dine. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)