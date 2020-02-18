(CNN) Chinese restaurants in Australia and elsewhere have been suffering for nearly two months, with many reporting a drop in business due to public fears over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Now, a social media campaign in Australia is urging communities to rally around their local Chinese restaurant, as authorities warn against the danger of misinformation and racialized stigma.

The campaign, launched this week by Australian political activist group GetUp!, encourages people to show their support by spreading the hashtag #IWillEatWithYou and pledging to support struggling Chinese businesses.

"Panic around the virus is unfairly impacting Chinese and Asian communities," the organization warned on its website . "If we don't take action, people will lose their jobs, and their livelihoods."

The Juicy Bao restaurant in Melbourne's Chinatown on February 14, 2020.

The novel coronavirus, formally known as Covid-19, has spread to 28 countries and regions since it was first identified in mainland China in December last year. Globally, it has infected more than 73,000 people and killed 1,873, the vast majority in mainland China; in Australia, there have been 15 confirmed cases and no deaths.

